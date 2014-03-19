PARIS French drugmaker Sanofi said its Sanofi Pasteur unit had signed a long-term cooperation deal with South Korea's SK Chemical Co to develop and market a vaccine against pneumococcal infection.

Under the agreement, Sanofi will make an up-front payment of $23 million to SK Chemical Co, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Both companies will co-invest in the development of the vaccine project and, if successful, SK Chemical will produce the vaccine at its production facility located in An-dong, in the southern part of Korea.

The product, once registered, will be launched globally by Sanofi Pasteur with shared profits outside of Korea, where SK would commercialize it with exclusive rights.

