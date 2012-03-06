Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
BOSTON French drugmaker Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) is interested in doing more acquisitions in emerging markets and will "probably not" be a bidder for Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) animal-health business, said Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher.
"We'll continue to acquire in emerging markets because Sanofi has got a lot more advantage in that area," Viehbacher told reporters after speaking to the Boston College Chief Executives' Club. "We have an ability to acquire and integrate."
After resuming shipments of the rare disease drug Fabrazyme from its Genzyme unit's plant in Framingham, Massachusetts, last week, the company expects to resume supplying European patients with full doses of the drug by "about mid-year," Viehbacher said.
"There are clearly some patients who need the full dose of Fabrazyme and so there's been a waiting list in Europe to get our product, and so we're starting to help patients on that waiting list," Viehbacher said.
(Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.