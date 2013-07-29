Kidney transplant vouchers could address timing issues
(Reuters Health) - - Creating kidney transplant vouchers for future transplants could reduce the long waiting list for organs in the United States, a new study suggests.
WASHINGTON Sanofi SA's allergy drug Nasacort AQ is safe enough to be sold over the counter, according to reviewers for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The reviewers, whose opinions were posted on Monday on the FDA's website, said the nasal spray, which currently requires a prescription for use, "has a favorable risk-benefit profile" for use in an over-the-counter setting.
The documents were posted ahead of a meeting on Wednesday of an advisory committee to the FDA which will recommend whether or not the agency should approve the switch to over-the-counter use. The drug is used to treat hay fever and other respiratory allergies.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
(Reuters Health) - - Creating kidney transplant vouchers for future transplants could reduce the long waiting list for organs in the United States, a new study suggests.
(Reuters Health) - - Women with breast cancer who sleep at least nine hours a night may be more likely to die from their tumors than patients who get just eight hours of rest, a recent study suggests.