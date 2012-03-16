PARIS French drugmaker Sanofi has agreed to buy U.S. medical device company Pluromed to expand its presence in biosurgery, it said in a statement on Friday.

Sanofi said it planned to commercialize Pluromed's LeGoo, a gel for temporarily controlling bleeding during surgical procedures. It did not give financial details of the transaction.

"The acquisition of Pluromed underscores Sanofi's commitment to strengthen its biosurgery portfolio," said Alison Lawton, senior vice president and general manager at Sanofi Biosurgery.

"LeGoo is a breakthrough technology with the potential to change the paradigm of vascular and cardiovascular surgical procedures, by providing fast, temporary control of blood flow while avoiding vessel trauma associated with standard of care."

