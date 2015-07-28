How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) said on Tuesday it was committing up to $2.17 billion to a collaboration with its long-time partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) in the hot area of cancer immunotherapy.
Sanofi will make an upfront payment of $640 million to Regeneron and the U.S. biotech company will get up to $375 million more if certain sales targets are hit. Sanofi will also invest more than $1 billion in research for the program, which aims to tap the body's immune system to help fight cancer.
As part of the agreement, the two companies will jointly develop a programed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor currently in Phase I clinical testing, and plan to start trials in 2016 with new drug candidates.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by David Clarke)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.