Pfizer hikes U.S. prices of 91 drugs by average 20 percent in 2017: Financial Times
Pfizer Inc has hiked the price of nearly a hundred drugs by an average of 20 percent so far this year in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
MUMBAI Drugmaker Sanofi India is looking to export its Allstar reusable insulin pen to countries in South Asia, Africa and Latin America, Shailesh Ayyangar, its managing director, said on Tuesday.
Sanofi India, a unit of France's Sanofi, launched the pen in India on Tuesday at a retail price of 650 rupees ($12.40).
India has nearly 50 million diabetes patients, more than any other country, and the number is expected to reach 70 million by 2025.
($1 = 52.5900 Indian rupees)
