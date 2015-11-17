TPG Growth to acquire medical staffing firm Medical Solutions
TPG Growth, the growth capital arm of U.S. private equity firm TPG Global, has agreed to acquire Medical Solutions, a U.S. medical staffing company, the companies said on Monday.
ZURICH UBS UBSG.VX's Italian wealth management arm is to buy Santander Private Banking (SPB Italia), a unit of Spanish bank Santander (SAN.MC) in Italy which manages 2.7 billion euros in assets, the Swiss banking group said in a statement on Tuesday.
The value of the deal was not disclosed, but it is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.
SPB Italia's business will be integrated into UBS Italia.
(Reporting By Joshua Franklin; editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
FRANKFURT Bayer has agreed to sell its Liberty herbicide and LibertyLink-branded seeds businesses to win antitrust approval for its acquisition of Monsanto , it said on Monday.