Waymo working on self-driving trucks
Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo is working on developing self-driving trucks, the company said on Thursday.
FRANKFURT German business software maker SAP sees potential for one million new customers in China, five times the number it currently has world-wide, German weekly paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung said.
"China will be as important for us as the United States," SAP's co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe told the paper, according to an advance extract.
Snabe said SAP wants to open the Chinese market by securing a deal with authorities to allow cloud computing services.
"We want to find a solution with Chinese authorities this year if possible," Snabe told the paper.
As part of SAP's growth strategy, it plans to invest around $2 billion in China by 2015.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo is working on developing self-driving trucks, the company said on Thursday.
TORONTO BlackBerry Ltd shares jumped as much as 10 percent on Thursday, extending recent gains after an influential investment firm said the Canadian technology company's stock could double as a multiyear turnaround effort starts to show fruit.