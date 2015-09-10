A bag with SAP logo is pictured before the company's annual general meeting in Mannheim, Germany, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

WALLDORF, Germany German business software maker SAP is on track to meet its 2015 targets and is not seeing a change in business environment and macro-economic factors, it finance chief said on Thursday.

"The current environment is not changing from what I have seen in the first half of the year," Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic told reporters at SAP's headquarter in Walldorf.

"Business environment is unchanged, we have confirmed guidance and we are in the position to meet our targets for the year," he added.

SAP expects non-IFRS operating profit of 5.6-5.9 billion euros ($6.3-6.6 billion) at constant currencies, compared with 5.6 billion last year.

($1 = 0.8911 euros)

