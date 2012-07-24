Toshiba asks Western Digital again to drop challenge to Toshiba's chip business sale
TOKYO Toshiba Corp on Wednesday asked Western Digital Corp once again to stop challenging the Japanese conglomerate's plans to sell its chip business.
FRANKFURT SAP (SAPG.DE) kept its full-year outlook and said on Tuesday it continued to draw clients to its new cloud-based services in an uncertain economic environment, with all its regions posting revenue growth in the second quarter.
SAP, which reported key figures on July 12, said it still expected 2012 operating profit to rise to between 5.05 billion euros ($6.1 billion) and 5.25 billion at constant currencies.
It also expects cloud computing firm SuccessFactors, which it bought for $3.4 billion earlier this year, to contribute to an increase in full-year revenue from software and software-related services of between 10 and 12 percent.
SAP is the world's biggest maker of business software and competes with Oracle ORCL.O and IBM (IBM.N).
Its integrated software systems are sold to many of the world's biggest companies, such as Apple (AAPL.O), GE (GE.N), McDonald's (MCD.N) and Pepsi (PEP.N). ($1 = 0.8253 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp on Wednesday asked Western Digital Corp once again to stop challenging the Japanese conglomerate's plans to sell its chip business.
DETROIT Delphi Automotive PLC will partner with Paris-based Transdev Group, a public transport service controlled by the French government, to develop an automated on-demand shuttle service in Europe, the companies said on Wednesday.