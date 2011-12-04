Verizon closes Yahoo deal, Mayer steps down
Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned.
BOSTON/FRANKFURT JPMorgan Chase & Co is arranging the 1-billion-euro ($1.34 billion) loan that SAP AG is taking on to help pay for its $3.4 billion takeover of SuccessFactors, SAP co-Chief Executive Bill McDermott told Reuters.
"The 1 billion will probably be paid down within about a year. That's how we usually like to do it," McDermott said in an interview on Sunday, a day after announcing the takeover.
The deal, in which SAP is paying a premium of 52 percent over Friday's closing price of SuccessFactors shares, is a major push into cloud-computing services for the German business software company.
McDermott also said the deal could help the company beat its 2015 revenues target of 20 billion euros by as much as 1 billion.
"We had cloud figured out in our 20 billion. We are now upping that 20 billion. It could easily go to 21 billion,"
he said.
TOKYO/SEOUL A Japanese government-led consortium bidding for Toshiba Corp's chip business will include South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc, sources familiar with the matter said – a move likely to add firepower to the group's bid in the hotly contested auction.