Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's [UBER.UL] operations in the Asian financial city.
Warsaw-based provider of SAP systems services, Sappeers.com, has debuted on Poland’s alternative NewConnect market at 115 percent above the reference price of 3.35 zlotys per share, according to the exchange.
The opening price was set at 7.2 zloty per share. At 1150 GMT shares traded at 6.75 zloty per share. The NewConnect index was down (0.04 pct).
According to the reference price the value of the company is 22.3 million zlotys ($5.6 million).
The company specializes in SAP Hybris Cloud For Customer, SAP Hybris Marketing, omni channel commerce, retail, managed and testing services.
It plans to finance its development through obtaining funds on capital markets and from EU subsidies, the company said in a presentation during the market debut.
Sappeers.com reported 24 percent rise in 2015 net profit to 175,959 zlotys and its revenue doubled to 1.8 million zlotys, the company report said.
($1 = 3.9677 zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Goraj and Anna Jaworska-Guidotti, editing by William Hardy)
TAIPEI China's embattled LeEco aims to cut its U.S. workforce to as few as 60 people from around 500 earlier this year, as the Netflix-to-Tesla-like group streamlines global operations to shake off a cash crunch, a person with knowledge of the plan said.