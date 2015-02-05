Alitalia sale process to kick off within 15 days - minister
ROME The sale process for troubled flagship carrier Alitalia will kick off in the next 15 days, Italy's Industry Minister said on Wednesday.
Canadian dairy company Saputo (SAP.TO) sees potential acquisitions in the cheese and dairy sector costing between C$500 million ($402.19 million) and C$1 billion, Chief Executive Lino Saputo Jr said on Thursday.
He said on a conference call with analysts that acquisitions are at the forefront of the Montréal-based company's growth strategy.
($1 = 1.2432 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, editing by G Crosse)
ROME The sale process for troubled flagship carrier Alitalia will kick off in the next 15 days, Italy's Industry Minister said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators are investigating whether French utility EDF's bid for a majority stake in Areva's nuclear arm would hit competition and innovation in the nuclear services market, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.