MILAN Shares in Italian refiner Saras (SRS.MI) rose as much as 11 percent on Monday after the announcement of a takeover bid by Russian oil group Rosneft (ROSN.MM).

Rosneft said on Monday the main Moratti family shareholders of Saras had agreed to sell 13.7 percent of the Italian refiner to the Russian oil group for 178.5 million euros ($233.8 million).

Rosneft also said it would launch a public bid on 7.29 percent of Saras at 1.37 euros per share, a premium of 41.2 percent on Friday's closure price.

At 1240 GMT, Saras shares were up 7 percent at 1.04 euros.

(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; editing by Francesca Landini.)