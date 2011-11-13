ZURICH Sarasin BSAN.S hopes Dutch Rabobank RABN.UL will make a decision this month on its controlling stake that allows the Swiss private bank to remain independent, its management told staff in an internal memo.

Sarasin confirmed a report in the SonntagsZeitung newspaper that Chairman Christoph Ammann and Chief Executive Joachim Straehle told staff last week that they were in close contact with Rabobank, which owns 46 percent of Sarasin.

"By the end of November 2011 there should be clarity about the future of our bank and the shareholding structure in agreement with Rabobank," they said in the memo.

"There are several attractive options at the moment," they said, adding they wanted to stick to the bank's "independent position as a strong Swiss private bank" even with different shareholders.

Sarasin, one of a host of smaller private banks in Switzerland, said last month Rabobank was looking at all options for the 46 percent of Sarasin it owns, which corresponds to 68 percent of voting rights.

SonntagsZeitung cited insiders as denying reports that rival Julius Baer BAER.VX would announce a definite bid for Sarasin on Monday, when Baer is due to publish an interim trading statement.

The newspaper quoted bankers involved in the process as saying the Sarasin management was still trying to orchestrate a deal that would see cooperative retail bank Raiffeisen take over Rabobank's stake, maintaining Sarasin's independence.

A Sarasin spokesman declined to comment.

On Saturday, the Finanz und Wirtschaft newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying Raiffeisen has made a non-binding offer for Rabobank's stake and did not plan to delist Sarasin. Raiffeisen and Rabobank declined to comment.

Sarasin's shares rose almost 12 percent this week on takeover speculation after SonntagsZeitung reported last week that Baer was ready to make an all-share offer, rather than a cash and shares deal.

Baer, which analysts estimate has a cash pile of about 800 million francs for deals, is seen as more likely than Raiffeisen to cut jobs at Sarasin, which traces its origins back to a bank founded in 1841 and employs almost 1,700.

The Swiss private banking industry is seen in dire need of consolidation given rising costs and falling revenues, particularly as the industry has been forced to move away from a business model that often relied on offshore tax evasion.

(Reporting By Emma Thomasson)