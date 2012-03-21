Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
JAKARTA Indonesia-focused private equity firm Saratoga Capital and two other investors have launched a sale of their 315 million shares in telecom tower firm PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure (TBIG.JK) to raise up to 913.5 billion rupiah ($100 million), sources said on Wednesday.
Saratoga through its affiliate PT Saratoga Infrastructure along with Natural Resources Investment Limited and an unnamed individual investor launched the share placing with a guidance range of 2,825-2,900 rupiah per share, a discount of 2.5-5 percent to Wednesday's close, sources familiar with the sale said.
Saratoga Infrastructure is the biggest shareholder in Tower Bersama with a 25.83 percent stake, before the sale, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Broker CLSA is a sole global co-ordinator and joint bookrunner with UBS UBSN.VX while PT Indo Premier Securities become the placement agent, IFR reported earlier. ($1 = 9,155 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul in Jakarta and Daniel Stanton from IFR in Singapore. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Miner-trader Glencore on Friday said it had offered $2.55 billion cash for coal mines owned by Rio Tinto in Hunter Valley, Australia, outbidding a previous offer from Chinese-owned Yancoal.