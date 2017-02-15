CALGARY, Alberta Crews have cleaned up 95 percent of what appears to be an intentional crude oil spill from a large transport vehicle into a ditch near Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Lloydminster Fire Chief Jordan Newton told a news conference officials believe a truck pulled up to the ditch near the city's wastewater treatment plant and dumped the oil.

Local media reported that the spill totaled around 12 barrels, and there is no threat to any water supplies.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the incident.

(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Alden Bentley and James Dalgleish)