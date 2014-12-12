Teva's new asthma inhaler poses first competition for GSK's Advair
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday launched an asthma inhaler that will be the first direct competition to GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair.
Saudi King Abdullah has donated $35 million to the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to support its Ebola fighting program, funding equipment and specialized treatment centers in four West African countries.
Under the grant, the Jeddah-based IDB will setup treatment centers in countries where Ebola is endemic, Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia, as well as Mali where some cases have appeared, the IDB said in a statement on Thursday.
Separately, the GAVI global vaccines alliance is committing up to $300 million to buy Ebola vaccines, two weeks after it raised $500 million from an Islamic bond.
The deal, raised through the International Finance Facility for Immunization Co, is the largest Islamic bond ever issued by a global non-profit organization, part of a trend to use bond markets to fund ethical projects.
GAVI, which is funded by governments and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said in a statement on Thursday it was ready to begin procurement as soon as the World Health Organization recommended a vaccine for use.
GAVI said it would meet funding needs of the Ebola vaccine program using a combination of existing and new financing.
LONDON, April 21 The number of people dying from hepatitis is rising, and most of the 325 million infected are unaware they have the virus and lack access to potentially life-saving medicines, the World Health Organization said on Friday.