Trade pact dumped by Trump could be revived at Asia-Pacific meeting
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
DUBAI Saudi Arabia will announce on April 25 a comprehensive plan to prepare the kingdom for an era in which it does not rely heavily on oil, Bloomberg quoted deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman as saying.
The “Vision for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” will include developmental, economic, social and other programs, Prince Mohammed told Bloomberg.
Part of the vision, a package of economic reforms known as the National Transformation Plan (NTP), will be launched a month or 45 days after this month’s announcement, he was quoted as saying.
The NTP includes asset sales, tax increases, spending cuts, changes to the way the state manages its financial reserves, an efficiency drive, and a much bigger role for the private sector.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
BEIJING Chinese state media on Wednesday criticized the United States for hindering efforts to stop global cyber threats in the wake of the WannaCry "ransomware" attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide in recent days.