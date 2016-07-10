ABU DHABI Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Sunday the oil market was becoming more balanced and prices were stabilizing.
Khalid al-Falih said Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, would always strive to stabilize the oil market, a statement by the energy ministry said on Sunday.
"In doing so, the Kingdom secures the flow of oil supplies as it retains a spare production capacity," the minister, attending a climate meeting in Berlin, was quoted as saying in the statement.
His remarks echo earlier comments made on Monday by the Saudi minister in the Saudi city of Dhahran at a meeting with newly appointed OPEC secretary general, Mohammed Barkindo.
(Reporting By Maha El Dahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)