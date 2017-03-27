Wall St. ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
DUBAI A cut in the tax paid by national oil firm Saudi Aramco to the government will not hurt state finances and is in the strategic interests of the kingdom, Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Monday.
"Any tax revenue reductions applicable to hydrocarbon producers operating in the kingdom are replaced by stable dividend payments by government-owned companies, and other sources of revenue including profits resulting from investments," he said in a statement.
A royal decree retroactive to Jan. 1 set an income tax rate of 50 percent for Saudi Aramco. Previously, the company had paid 85 percent, according to Saudi officials.
The tax cut appeared designed to facilitate a planned initial public offer of shares by Aramco next year, which is expected to be the world's largest equity offer.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
WASHINGTON The U.S. economy slowed less than initially thought in the first quarter, but softening business investment and moderate consumer spending are clouding expectations of a sharp acceleration in the second quarter.