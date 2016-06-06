New home sales tumble from near 9-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Tuesday that the kingdom planned to issue new licenses covering exploration for minerals and to build more industrial cities.
Khalid al-Falih added that investment in mining exploration would increase to $500 million by 2020 from a baseline of $50 million.
Falih was speaking at a news conference announcing Saudi Arabia's National Transformation Plan.
(Reporting by Gulf team; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump wants lawmakers to slash healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor as they cut $3.6 trillion in government spending over 10 years, according to the White House's budget proposal for next year.