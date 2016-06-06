New home sales tumble from near 9-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has no intention of imposing income tax on citizens, Minister Of State Mohammed Al al-Sheikh said on Tuesday at a news conference announcing the kingdom's National Transformation Plan.
(Reporting by Gulf team; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump wants lawmakers to slash healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor as they cut $3.6 trillion in government spending over 10 years, according to the White House's budget proposal for next year.