Standard & Poor's cut its rating on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit to 'A minus/A-2' from 'A plus/A-1,' citing a fall in oil prices since the rating agency's last review of the country in October.

"The decline in oil prices will have a marked and lasting impact on Saudi Arabia's fiscal and economic indicators given its high dependence on oil," the ratings agency said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia, along with Russia, agreed on Tuesday to freeze output levels in a bid to tackle a growing oversupply of crude and help prices recover from their lowest in over a decade, but said the deal was contingent on other producers joining in.

