Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
PARIS A buy-out offer from BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Natixis (CNAT.PA) for water and waste treatment company Saur has been approved by 90 percent of its lenders, a spokesman for the lenders said on Friday.
"Ninety percent of senior and junior lenders have approved the plan," a spokesman for lenders' committee CoCom said.
Saur, burdened by 1.8 billion euros ($2.3 billion) of debt, is trying to negotiate a restructuring with its lenders and shareholders before June 30, after which the firm risks being put under a court-sanctioned reorganization scheme.
SAO PAULO China's Zhejiang Electric Power Construction Co Ltd (ZEPC) is in talks to buy a stake in Brazil's Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, one of the country's biggest, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.