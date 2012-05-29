MOSCOW Russia's Sberbank (SBER.MM), Europe's No.2 lender by market value, expects its proposed takeover of Turkish Denizbank (DENIZ.IS) to satisfy its appetite for deals in emerging Europe for now, a senior executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

Sberbank, with over 11 trillion roubles ($340 billion) in assets, has ramped up activities outside the former Soviet Union and last week entered exclusive talks with bailed-out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia (DEXI.BR) to buy Denizbank.

"If the acquisition happens, it will be our biggest purchase to date but we can comfortably afford it in terms of our capital adequacy position," Anton Karamzin, Chief Financial Officer at Sberbank, said in an interview.

He declined to comment on the price and timing of a possible deal but said it may cut Sberbank's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio by "less than one percentage point". The lender's Tier 1 stood at 11.6 percent at the end of last year.

Analysts estimated that - if Sberbank agrees to pay 1.5 times Denizbank's book value or approximately $3.6 billion as Dexia's shareholder Belgium wants - it would reduce its Tier 1 capital by around 100 basis points.

"Given its size we won't need to raise money on the market, we can cover it with our own resources," Karamzin said.

State-controlled Sberbank, which controls around half of household deposits in Russia, snapped up VBI in February for 505 million euros ($633 million), securing a first foothold in emerging Europe.

Aiming to earn at least 5 percent of profit from international operations by 2014, Russia's top lender has named Poland and Turkey as priority markets for further expansion.

If the deal to buy Denizbank does happen, Turkey's sixth largest private sector bank will increase Sberbank's foreign assets to around 9 percent of its total. Denizbank now accounts for around 7 percent of Sberbank's assets, Karamzin said.

"We would have no serious interest in Eastern Europe (if the Denizbank deal happens). We may still look at possibilities arising in Poland but it won't be our hot priority," he said.

Rating agency Moody's said on Monday a Denizbank deal would increase Sberbank's share of non-Russian revenues to around 6 percent from 2 percent in 2011, "which would reduce the bank's reliance on its domestic market for revenue generation."

Sberbank posted 315.9 billion roubles in last year's net profit - its biggest ever - and is on track to top this result in 2012, Karamzin said.

"Our forecast for this year is higher than last year," he said, declining to give a specific figure.

Sberbank is due to report first quarter results under international reporting standards on Wednesday, with analysts expecting in to post 86 billion roubles - broadly in line with the same period last year.

Sberbank expects its net interest margin (NIM) - a measure of core operating profitability - to be between 6.2-6.4 percent this year after 6.4 percent in 2011. ($1 = 32.1007 Russian roubles)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva,; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

