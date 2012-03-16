MOSCOW German Gref, chief executive officer at Sberbank (SBER.MM), dismissed reports that Russia's No.1 lender will sell a 7.6 percent stake in the near future, saying on Friday that market conditions remain unfavorable.

Banking sources had told Reuters on Thursday that Sberbank would launch the $6 billion deal in mid-April, knocking 2.5 percent off its share price. Financial daily Vedomosti also reported that the float was likely to happen next month.

"No decisions, no reviews have been made on this," Gref told reporters. "We are focusing on the market environment. It is quite likely that we will place (shares) in the first half of the year. It is also likely that it will be the second half, and not less likely that it will be next year," Gref said.

Sberbank's ordinary shares climbed to 100.3 roubles on the MICEX exchange from around 99.6 roubles before the Gref's briefing.

Preferred shares in the country's largest lender jumped to 82.65 roubles from 80.5 roubles, adding 2 percent on the day.

Gref also said Sberbank will pay 47.5 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in dividends for 2011, or 15.3 percent of its record net profit of 310.6 billion roubles to Russian accounting standards.

The 2011 dividend will total 2.08 roubles ($0.07) per ordinary share and 2.58 roubles ($0.09) per preferred share.

Banking sources had said Sberbank may pull the trigger and float the stake held by the central bank, after announcing earnings on March 28.

Market turmoil derailed an attempt to do the deal last September and some analysts have cautioned it may be difficult to hit a minimum price for the offering of 100 roubles per share identified by sources close to the deal.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Troika Dialog have been chosen by the central bank to arrange the sale. If the offering goes ahead, the central bank's stake would fall to a bare majority.

($1 = 29.3800 Russian roubles)

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Holmes)