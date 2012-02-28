MOSCOW Shares in Russia's Sberbank (SBER.MM) briefly touched 100 roubles ($3.40) in early Tuesday trading, the level signaled by its chief executive as a potential trigger for relaunching preparations for a 7.6 percent stake sale.

A sale of the stake, currently worth $5.8 billion, would set a benchmark for other upcoming share placements from Russia, particularly for banks such as VTB (VTBR.MM), Nomos NMOSq.L and Promsvyazbank.

Shares in state-controlled Sberbank opened at 100.17 roubles and rose to 100.4 before falling to 99.19 roubles by 1033 GMT. The broader MICEX index was down 0.4 percent.

Sberbank's executives have said a deal will not happen until after presidential elections on March 4, with analysts expecting the placement in or after May when the new Russian government is to be announced.

"I doubt the stake sale will happen until May, partly because some investors are likely to take profits after the elections. I would expect a deal in the second half of 2012," Leonid Slipchenko, an analyst with Uralsib, said.

Sberbank declined to comment but a source close to the situation told Reuters the bank was likely to offer a discount, meaning it would have to wait until the price reached between 106 and 110 roubles if it wanted to sell shares at 100 roubles.

The source declined to say at what price Sberbank planned to sell the stake.

Sberbank, whose market capitalization of $76 billion makes it Europe's third largest bank after HSBC (HSBA.L) and Santander (SAN.MC), planned to sell the stake last September but postponed the placement due to weak markets.

Chief Executive German Gref said in October that Sberbank might restart preparations for the stake sale if its share price edged closer to 100 roubles, a level last seen in August.

At the end of last year, Sberbank's management surprised the market by issuing a loan growth target of 20-25 percent for 2012, considered by some too optimistic amid an expected slowdown in the global and Russian economies.

Analysts at Alfa Bank, Russia's largest privately owned lender, said in a note on Tuesday that this "growth target fits into a generally more optimistic tone from management ahead of its secondary public offering."

Russia's central bank holds a 57.6 percent stake in Sberbank, while the rest is free-float.

($1 = 29.0450 Russian roubles)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Mark Potter and David Hulmes)