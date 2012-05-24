MOSCOW Russia's Sberbank (SBER.MM) is hopeful a stake sale in it, as part of the nation's wider privatization program, will happen this year, Chief Executive Officer German Gref told Kommersant daily on Thursday.

"We are pinning our hopes on this (for this year), but I can't predict how the market will develop," Gref told the paper.

The sale of the 7.6 percent stake in state-controlled Sberbank was scheduled for last September but was postponed after global risk-aversion wiped around $1.5 billion off the stake's value. Russia's central bank is selling the stake.

"I only can say is that the privatization is on the agenda," he said adding that the stake would be sold when Sberbank's shares reach the "optimal selling price".

Gref also said that the lender is unlikely to increase its dividend payout to 25 percent of net income.

Sberbank earmarked 15.3 percent of its net profit, or 47.5 billion roubles ($1.50 billion), for dividend payout on 2011 results. The government has recommended to increase the level up to 25 percent for state-owned enterprises.

"I don't see (possibility for) 25 percent payout. We need capital, both for new acquisitions and for further development. For now, we will stick to the strategy, which we have chosen," Gref said.

($1 = 31.7099 Russian roubles)

