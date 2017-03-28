The exterior of a Schlumberger Corporation building is pictured in West Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

OSLO Schlumberger (SLB.N), the world's top oil services provider, has bought a stake in upstart rig operator Borr Drilling BORR.NFF.

The investment was made through a newly created venture fund, which has the ultimate goal of securing more activity for Schlumberger, Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard said in a statement.

He did not disclose the size of the investment and the company was not immediately available for comment.

Norwegian financial daily Finansavisen reported on Tuesday that Schlumberger had taken a 20 percent stake in Borr through a $220 million investment.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)