FRANKFURT U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management is trying to stir opposition to Austrian engineer Andritz's (ANDR.VI) 600 million-euro ($738 million) takeover offer for German peer Schuler SCUGe.DE, a letter obtained by Reuters showed on Monday.

Elliott, which bought a 10 percent stake in Schuler after the bid approach was made public in May, called on Schuler to reject the offer of 20 euros per share, saying in the letter: "We do not believe it reflects the fair value of the company."

Elliott argued in the letter that Schuler's peers were trading at more than six times estimated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2012, while Andritz only offered a multiple of 5.3.

Andritz's offer represented a 26 percent premium over Schuler's closing price before its approach was published in May. Schuler shares were 0.02 percent lower at 20.3 euros by 1602 GMT.

Andritz last month said it had increased its stake in Schuler to 63.5 percent by buying shares in the open market.

It has not set a minimum shareholder acceptance threshold for its bid but it needs at least 75 percent to win control over Schuler's cash flows, according to German law.

New York hedge fund Elliott has used similar tactics with Germany's Demag Cranes D9CGn.F, forcing U.S. machinery maker Terex (TEX.N) to sweeten a takeover offer last year, and also with German consumer-electronics company Medion, in which it bought a 10 percent stake in May.

A Schuler spokesman declined to comment. The company's management is due to publish a response to Andritz's approach on Thursday.

Andritz did not respond to requests for comment.

Andritz's takeover approach, unveiled in May, would see it expand in emerging markets in Asia and South America.

To see Elliott's letter please click on: link.reuters.com/nuk39s ($1 = 0.8130 euros)

