Costs of bank cyber thefts hit SWIFT profit last year
LONDON Dealing with cyber hacks on banks ate into profit last year at the SWIFT messaging system, which financial institutions use to move trillions of dollars each day.
Seagate Technology said its board approved a plan to buy back up to an additional $2.5 billion worth of common stock.
The amount is equal to about 18 percent of the company's market capitalization.
The disk drive company said the latest buyback plan increases its total current buyback authorization to $3.5 billion.
Seagate said it expects to fund the share repurchase through a combination of cash on hand, future cash flow from operations and potential alternative sources of financing.
Shares of the company were trading marginally down at $30.85 in extended trade. They closed at $31.09 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
BRUSSELS EU antitrust authorities opened an investigation on Friday into Qualcomm's $38-billion bid for NXP Semiconductors , ratcheting up pressure on the U.S. smartphone chipmaker to offer concessions to address their concerns.