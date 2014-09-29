The logo of Japanese Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is seen at an office building in Glattbrugg near Zurich March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Seattle Genetics Inc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said their approved cancer drug was successfully used as a consolidation therapy in a late-stage trial for patients with a type of lymphatic cancer.

Consolidation therapy kills any cancer cells that may be left in the body after initial therapy.

Patients who received the drug, Adcetris, immediately after a stem cell transplant, lived significantly longer without the disease progressing than those who were given a placebo, the companies said in a joint statement.

The late stage trial compared Adcetris to a placebo in patients at risk of relapse of Hodgkin lymphoma.

Seattle Genetics said it expected to submit a marketing application to FDA for the drug's supplemental use in 2015.

The late-stage trial is currently being conducted in the United States, Eastern and Western Europe and Russia.

Seattle Genetics holds the marketing rights for Adcetris in the United States and Canada, while Takeda will market the drug in the rest of the world.

Adcetris is currently approved in 45 countries for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma, another type of cancer.

Seattle Genetics shares were up about 3 percent at $42.60 in premarket trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.

