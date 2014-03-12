WASHINGTON, March 12 U.S. regulators proposed long-awaited rules on Wednesday designed to safeguard the country's largest clearing agencies from collapsing and spreading systemic market risks.

The Securities and Exchange Commission's plan primarily targets clearing and settlement agencies such as the Options Clearing Corp (OCC) and Depository Trust & Clearing Corp (DTCC), which are considered "systemically important" market utilities.

Among the proposed new regulations would require clearing agencies to conduct stress-testing and hold additional capital in the event they must wind down operations.