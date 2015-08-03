NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday lost a bid to dismiss a constitutional challenge to its ability to pursue claims against a former Standard & Poor's executive before one of its own in-house administrative judges rather than in federal court.

The ruling, by U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan, stopped short of declaring the administrative case against Barbara Duka, the former head of S&P's commercial mortgage-backed securities group, unconstitutional.

But Berman said Duka had shown that the SEC's in-house judges, which the regulator considered regular employees, are officers who must be appointed by the commission itself to comply with the U.S. Constitution, a step which had not been taken.

Berman reserved a decision on whether to block the SEC from moving forward with a Sept. 16 trial before an in-house judge. He gave the agency a week to "cure any violation" of the Constitution.

Those fixes could potentially include having the commissioners appoint the judge or preside over the case themselves, according to the ruling.

An SEC spokeswoman said the agency was reviewing the decision. Guy Petrillo, Duka's lawyer, declined comment.

The case is among a series of constitutional challenges to the SEC's use of administrative proceedings, which have increased since the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street law gave the agency the power to bring more cases in-house.

SEC administrative law judges preside over the cases, which are typically fast-tracked and lack some protections defendants typically enjoy in more-traditional court settings.

Defense lawyers say the process is unfair and point to statistics showing judges often rule for the SEC.

The SEC filed its case in January against Duka, accusing her of concealing how the ratings agency eased its criteria for calculating some commercial mortgage ratings.

The case was announced as S&P, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc MHFI.N, agreed to pay $77 million to settle related charges by the SEC and the New York and Massachusetts attorneys general.

Even before she had been formally charged, Duka had sought a court order declaring administrative proceedings unconstitutional.

Several federal judges have rejected similar challenges, and Berman himself in April originally denied Duka's request to block her in-house case.

But for the first time in June, a federal judge in Atlanta blocked the SEC from moving forward with a case before an administrative judge.

The case is Duka v SEC, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-00357.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)