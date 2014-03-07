By Terry Baynes
| March 6
March 6 Federal securities regulators have won a
partial victory against two brothers accused of trading on
inside information in 2009 about French pharmaceutical company
Sanofi's plan to buy a Tennessee-based company.
A jury in the U.S. district court in Cleveland, Ohio, found
that Andrew Jacobs and Leslie Jacobs committed insider trading
in the context of a tender offer, the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission announced in a statement.
At the same time, the jury also found that the brothers were
not liable under a broader insider trading statute not specific
to tender offers, Ned Searby, a lawyer for Leslie Jacobs, said.
The decision is the latest in a string of mixed jury
verdicts that highlight how difficult it can be for the SEC to
obtain clear-cut victories in complex securities cases.
Searby said in an email: "We do not understand the basis for
the verdict and we are considering our options."
David Wilson, a lawyer for Andrew Jacobs, declined to
comment.
In its civil lawsuit, filed in June 2013, the SEC said
Andrew Jacobs learned of Sanofi's plan to make a tender offer
for Chattem Inc from his brother-in-law who was an executive at
the U.S. maker of allergy medicines.
The SEC said that although Andrew Jacobs agreed to keep the
discussion confidential, he called his brother, Leslie, the next
day and told him the company was going to be acquired. Days
later, Leslie purchased 2000 shares of Chattem for around
$137,000, which he sold after the deal was announced for a
profit of over $49,000, the complaint said.
The lawsuit alleged violations of the Securities Exchange
Act and sought monetary penalties as well as an order barring
Andrew Jacobs from serving as an officer or director of a public
company. At the time of the tip, he was a high-level executive
of a public company, the SEC said.
"The defendants were found to have violated one of the
Commission's core anti-fraud provisions that is aimed at
protecting the investing public by preventing those with insider
knowledge from illegally profiting from their fraudulent
trading," SEC enforcement director Andrew Ceresney said in a
statement on Thursday.
The lawsuit is at least the eighth case the commission has
brought alleging insider trading connected to Sanofi's
acquisition of Chattem.
The case is SEC v. Jacobs et al, U.S. District Court for the
Northern District of Ohio, No. 13-1289.
(Reporting by Terry Baynes in New York; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)