Donald Trump, Wall Street's most influential stock analyst

How do Donald Trump's tweets affect stock prices? This Reuters graphic shows you.

Be American, buy American

Amazon.com and Forever 21 Inc are among the companies weighing offers to buy bankrupt American Apparel, sources told Reuters reporters Jessica DiNapoli and Lauren Hirsch.

South Korea explores the world of impeachment

The South Korean court that will rule on the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye has only one precedent and little in the law books to go by. Several legal experts said the court will have wide discretion in deciding if she is fit to remain in office.

Brazil: they knew this was coming

The killing of 56 inmates by fellow prisoners in Brazil's deadliest jail uprising in decades was a "butchery foretold." Escalating turf wars between drug gangs threaten to plunge a chaotic penitentiary system deeper into violence.

China's choices narrowing as it burns through FX reserves to support yuan

China's defense of the yuan is causing its foreign exchange reserves to tumble below a key mark of stability. Reuters' Nichola Saminather explains why this could cause instability throughout the world, and examines the options that China has to slow its currency's decline without depleting reserves at an even faster pace.

Reuters photo of the day

Very nice, but don't forget to write your mother a letter

Participants show off their writing at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon