Reuters Select: Too much corn, too much wheat

World stockpiles of corn and wheat are at record highs. From Iowa to China, years of bumper crops and low prices have overwhelmed storage capacity for basic foodstuffs. Global stocks of corn, wheat, rice and soybeans combined will hit a record number of 671.1 million tonnes going into the next harvest. That number is enough to cover demand from China for about a year. Reuters' P.J. Huffstutter and Karl Plume report on the phenomenon, including an interview with an Iowa farmer who would rather le