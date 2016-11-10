Reuters photo of the day

A Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighter watches reports of Donald Trump's election as U.S. president on a smart phone in a rebel-held area of besieged Aleppo, Syria. November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

The problem with the polls

Two days ago, pollsters and statisticians gave Hillary Clinton a 75 to 99 percent chance of winning the U.S. presidential election. What went wrong? Maurice Tamman and Guy Faulconbridge find that pollsters made two big mistakes: They miscalculated turnout and failed to consider the peculiarities of America’s Electoral College system, viewing each state too much in isolation and putting too much emphasis on national surveys looking at the popular vote (where they did, in fact, get it right).

‘We have 30 to 40 years to catch up on’

Donald Trump's promise to revive small town America faces a tough challenge in an economy that for decades has been wired to direct income and opportunities towards urban hubs and the better educated. Experts on income inequality tell Reuters’ Howard Schneider that the manufacturing jobs the incoming president promises to bring back have disappeared because of automation and trade deals, and that they'll continue to.

Trump promised to repeal Obamacare. Now what?

One of President-elect Trump’s key campaign pledges was to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The Republicans don’t have a large enough Senate majority to get rid of it. That doesn’t mean there aren’t ways for him to dismantle key elements, writes Reuters’ Caroline Humer.

Commentary: Let’s talk about nukes

President-elect Trump will inherit a Moscow-Washington relationship that is in deep crisis. His biggest priority, writes Reuters’ columnist Josh Cohen, will be to work with Vladimir Putin to ease the rise of nuclear tensions and reverse what one Russian analyst calls “a creeping crisis over the international arms control regime.”

‘Crashing waves’ of jihadists in Mosul

A week after his tank division punched through Islamic State defenses on the southeast edge of Mosul, an Iraqi army colonel says the fight is turning into a nightmare. Iraq’s soldiers are untrained in urban warfare and their armored vehicles don’t work against Islamic State snipers and suicide bombers who have been using a network of tunnels stretching for miles under the city, the officer told Reuters.