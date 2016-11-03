Reuters photo of the day

Pelicans

A safari zoo keeper catches pelicans to move them to their winter enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, Czech Republic, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

'This is perfect baseball'

Chicago Cubs fans spilled from sports bars, restaurants and viewing parties across the city to celebrate their beloved team's first World Series triumph in 108 years. "Unbelievable. We have been waiting a long time for this. Just to be around everyone to see this. This is perfect baseball," said Greg Kojak as he watched a TV through a glass door at a restaurant near Wrigley Field. Reuters' Tim Mclaughlin and Kim Palmer report from Chicago.

Emails show how Republicans lobbied to limit voting hours in North Carolina

This year's highly charged presidential contest has stoked accusations by both parties of political meddling in the scheduling of early voting hours in North Carolina, a coveted battleground state with a history of tight elections. Reuters' Julia Harte reports.

Ghost soldiers: the Russians secretly dying for the Kremlin in Syria

Officially, Russia is participating only in an air war over Syria with a small number of special forces on the ground. Moscow denies that its troops are involved in regular ground combat operations. However, in interviews with more than a dozen people with direct knowledge of these deployments, Reuters has established that Russian mercenaries are playing a more substantial role in ground combat than the regular Russian military.

Patience an asset for U.S. businesses seeking opportunities in Cuba

Red tape and slow approvals from Washington and Havana make it hard for U.S. companies to do business in Cuba despite a detente between the U.S. and Cuban governments, according to American executives in Havana for an annual trade fair this week. Many vowed to keep trying, though. Reuters' Marc Frank reports from Havana.

Focus 360: How they vote in Russia's Arctic - by helicopter

Sergei Karpukhin reports from the Nenets Autonomous Area, a sparsely populated patch of tundra in Russia's Far North, near the coast of the Arctic Ocean.

Swiss offer tough Brexit lessons for Britain's banks

As Britain's banks make their case for retaining unrestricted access to the single European market after Brexit, the efforts of their Swiss counterparts offer little cause for optimism. Switzerland's banking sector has been battling for more than half a decade to win full access to the EU market. Yet squabbles over immigration at home and political obstacles in Brussels have hindered progress.

Commentary: Yes, broken voter ID laws will affect the 2016 election

American University Washington College of Law professor Herman Schwartz explains why.

Looking past vote, U.S. coal country sees millennials as key to revival

When Carissa Sellards talks to her West Virginia University friends about post-graduation plans, they talk about whether to stay in their home state or strike out for more promising opportunities elsewhere. Over half of them will either not find work or leave the state, contributing to a brain drain of young talent that is pushing the state to try to reinvent its economy and break with a coal industry in long-term decline. This underlines the challenges awaiting Hillary Clinton here and in other “Rust Belt” states if she wins the Nov. 8 election. Valerie Volcovici reports from West Virginia.

