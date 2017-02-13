Death of a businessman: How the Philippines drugs war slowed down

When Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte summoned his security chiefs to an urgent meeting last month, they had no idea what was coming: a suspension of the police force's leading role in the merciless war on illegal drugs. There was only one reason for the U-turn: Duterte was furious that drugs-squad cops had not only kidnapped and murdered a South Korean businessman, they had strangled him to death in the headquarters of the Philippines National Police itself. Reuters' Karen Lema and Martin Petty bring you the bizarre story from Manila.

Why the kids aren't alright in Northern Ireland

The sudden collapse of a power-sharing agreement that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland has angered a younger generation who feel robbed of their future by the failure of politicians to get over the sectarian prejudices of the past. Reuters' Amanda Ferguson and Conor Humphries report from the province.

Letting a little smog leak from China

China is considering forcing steel and aluminum producers to cut more output, banning coal in one of the country's top ports and shutting some fertilizer and drug plants as Beijing intensifies its war on smog, a draft policy document shows. If implemented, they would be some of the most radical steps so far to tackle air quality in the country's most polluted cities. Reuters' Meng Meng and Josephine Mason report from Beijing.

Letting a little gas build up in China

China's state-owned Sinochem is in early talks with Noble Group to buy an equity stake in the embattled trader, Reuters reports exclusively. Taking a stake in the internationally active trading house would help Sinochem, a big oil, gas and petrochemical company, in its ambitions to become a more globally active energy trader, and also develop China's gas industry. Reuters' Anshuman Daga and Sumeet Chatterjee report from Singapore and Hong Kong.

The great Glencore warehouse fake-receipt metal-trading caper

Some global banks briefly froze credit lines for Singapore metal traders last month after a unit of commodities giant Glencore uncovered fake warehousing receipts, people familiar with the matter said, reviving the specter of a $3 billion scandal that rocked the trading world three years ago. Reuters' Melanie Burton reports from Melbourne, Australia.

Reuters photo of the day

So when you call up that shrink in Beverly Hills, you know the one...

Bruno Mars performs "Let's Go Crazy" during a tribute to Prince at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson