Cubans blocked on the road to the USA

Reuters interviews Cubans in Mexico City, Panama City and elsewhere who have spent many thousands of dollars to enter the USA by land, only to discover that President Obama's decision to end automatic residency for Cuban immigrants has left them stranded one step away from the border and nearly broke.

Exclusive: More toil than oil for Venezuela in 2017

Venezuelan state energy company PDVSA projects oil production will remain near 23-year lows in 2017, an internal document shows, suggesting more hardship ahead for a country where people are looting supermarkets and skipping meals after three years of recession and soaring prices.

Founded by Nazis, supporting the Jews

Austria's Freedom Party is courting Jewish voters in a bid to overcome lingering accusations of anti-Semitism...by sending an anti-Muslim message not all that different than the way Nazis described Jews back in the day. Reuters' Kirsti Knolle and Francois Murphy report from Vienna.

Two Princes kneel before you

Meet the lawyers who are vying to represent the estate of the late pop superstar. The heirs are split on which one to hire. Both made their case before a judge on Thursday. Reuters reports from probate court in Chaska, Minnesota.

The potential power of pension funds

U.S. public pension funds normally prefer a backseat role in overseeing the future of companies where they have billions of dollars invested. But a new effort by New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer could show how public sector finance officials might become more involved by putting forward their own candidates for boards of directors. Reuters' Ross Kerber reports.

Reuters photo of the day

If it feels good, do it

A highland cow scratches itself in a field in Pitlochry Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne