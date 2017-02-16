'It would be huge': Nogales, Arizona and the import tax

For up to 16 hours a day, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and mangoes grown in Mexico flow north through a border checkpoint into Nogales, Arizona, helping to ensure a year-round supply of fresh produce across the United States. This is a city built on cross-border trade worth $17 billion a year. Reuters' Lisa Baertlein and Paul Ingram look at how President Donald Trump's possible border tax could choke all this. In short, it would be huge, as one local restaurant owner put it.

Exclusive: Big U.S. banks to push for easing of money laundering rules

America's largest banks will propose an overhaul of how financial institutions investigate and report potential criminal activity, arguing that rules imposed in the years after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and strengthened during the Obama administration are onerous and ineffective.

How Kim Jong Un's half-brother lived

Quietly but openly in Macau, but often shifting locations after a 2012 attempt on his life. Reuters' James Pomfret looks at how North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother spent his days, and what he liked to do before he was assassinated at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

Send us the wind, but keep the wind farm

A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and professional sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California. The $5 billion project will be constructed 700 miles away...in Wyoming. Such investments are an outgrowth of a paradox of California’s environmentalism policies. Green power advocates and state officials want more wind power – but California conservationists oppose more wind farms as an environmental blight on the state’s pristine desert landscape. Reuters' Nichola Groom reports.

Procter & Gamble's new friend has a track record of breakups

Nobody knows what activist investor Trian Partners wants to do with its newly-disclosed $3 billion stake in consumer-goods company Procter & Gamble, but history suggests that it will push for the company to increase its value by selling unprofitable brands and putting pressure on the company to break up. Reuters' Michael Flaherty and Siddharth Cavale report.

Yellow journalism? No, green journalism

The Trump administration's combative view of traditional news media as the "opposition party" and "fake news" is turning out to be the best hope in 2017 for newspapers struggling to attract more digital readers and advertisers. The idea is simple: market unbiased reporting as a sales strategy, and hope the advertising dollars follow. Reuters' Jessica Toonkel reports.

The True Story of the Great Argentine River Boat Traffic Jam

When a boat carrying soy oil destined for India ran aground on the Parana River near Buenos Aires, ships loaded with most of Argentina's grains exports were blocked for hours. It was the latest accident on one of the world's great food highways, which is straining to carry rising volumes of Argentine agricultural products embarking on the first leg of the journey from the fields of the Pampas to the feeding troughs of cattle, pigs and chickens worldwide. Reuters' Hugh Bronstein reports on the repercussions.

Reuters photo of the day

Refugee

A Rohingya girl wipes her eyes at Leda Unregistered Refugee Camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain