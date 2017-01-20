The Chapo and the olive branch

The extradition of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman came on the eve of Donald Trump's swearing-in as president. Some officials see this as an olive branch to Trump, who said he would kick Guzman’s ass upon taking office. The Mexican Attorney General's office rejected claims the move was related to Trump's inauguration. Reuters' Nate Raymond and Alexandra Alper report.

Draining the swamp of alcohol

Reuters' Melissa Fares went on inauguration party patrol as Donald Trump's supporters knocked back a few before the inauguration of the new president. The verdict from one hedge-fund owner: "If Trump were here, he would be disappointed with the lack of ladies on the dance floor." That same hedge fund manager noted the fear many companies have of being subjected to a withering Trump tweet, but said, "The terror is being used for good – so far."

Mike Pence and the Trump deal discount

Pence spent a dozen years as a congressman in 2001. While he does not have a reputation on the Hill as a dealmaker, lawmakers, aides and lobbyists describe him as affable and a good communicator who is respectful in his dealings with both friend and foe. Now, his biggest obstacle in striking deals in Congress may be his boss. That's because people negotiating with Pence may not always know if he speaks for himself or Trump.

Special Report: Putin has what ails you

Why do senior Russian government officials seek treatment abroad? Is the poor healthcare that its citizens get not good enough for them? No longer, says President Vladimir Putin, who has committed more than $48 million to a new unit at the Central Clinical Hospital reserved for Russia's most senior officials. Reuters' Svetlana Reiter and Pavel Miledin report.

Sanofi’s M&A miss frustrates some investors

For the last year, Sanofi's chief executive Olivier Brandicourt has made clear his quest for deals to help revive the fortunes of France's biggest drugmaker. But his failure to land two big biotech acquisitions he was chasing has led to growing impatience among some investors. Brandicourt defended his record to Reuters this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Reuters photo of the day

Preparing for Lunar New Year

Paramilitary policemen prepare a pig for slaughter ahead of China's Lunar New Year in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer