RSVP, regrets only: Tillerson bails on NATO

The secretary of state plans to skip what would have been his first meeting with NATO foreign ministers to stay home for a visit by China's president Xi Jinping, and will go to Russia later in April, U.S. officials said, disclosing an itinerary that allies may see as giving Moscow priority over them. Reuters' Arshad Mohammed and John Walcott report exclusively.

Deemphasizing the military option against North Korea

The Trump administration is considering sanctions to cut North Korea off from the global financial system as part of a broad review of measures to counter Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threat, an unnamed official tells Reuters' Matt Spetalnick and David Brunnstrom. Not off the table, but somewhat obscured by napkins: pre-emptive military strikes.

A robot financial adviser for the business class

Goldman Sachs is building a "robo-adviser" geared to "mass affluent" customers, according to a job listing posted on the bank's website. This is part of the bank's push to target more people who are pretty rich but not super rich without going too down market for the mega rich. Reuters' Olivia Oran reports.

Westinghouse seeks U.S. bankruptcy financing

Westinghouse Electric, the nuclear power plant developer owned by Toshiba, is taking offers for a financing package to help it go through U.S. bankruptcy. Reuters' Jessica DiNapoli reports exclusively.

The breit side of the road

Some advertisers are working overtime to scrub their spots from websites including Breitbart News, an unintended consequence of automated ad buying systems that are supposed to lower costs and allow for more targeted advertising.

Reuters photo of the day

... and 17 pounds of Braunschweiger

Members of the Public Health Surveillance Agency collect sausages to analyze in their laboratory, at a supermarket in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes