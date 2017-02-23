Trump seeks jobs advice from firms that offshore U.S. work

President Donald Trump, who has vowed to stop U.S. manufacturing from disappearing overseas, is seeking job-creation advice from at least five companies that are laying off thousands of workers as they shift production abroad. Caterpillar, United Technologies, Dana, 3M Co and General Electric are offshoring work to Mexico, China, India and other countries, according to a Reuters review of U.S. Labor Department records. Andy Sullivan reports.

here

Republicans worry about leaks more than they worry about Russia

Rank-and-file Republicans are more concerned about leaks to the media of conversations between Trump advisers and the Russian government than they are about the conversations themselves, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released Wednesday. Chris Kahn reports from New York.

here

Send them to Mexico even if they're not from Mexico

Trump's plan to deport non-Mexican illegal migrants to Mexico, which has enraged Mexicans, will top the agenda when officials from both countries meet today. Nobody is expecting a cordial session. Alexandra Alper reports from Mexico City.

here

When the police take an Uber to visit your illegal Airbnb apartment

Singapore, a keen early adopter of the sharing economy, has targeted Airbnb and Uber with rules that could affect their business models and growth ambitions in Asia. The rules allow officials to suspend ride-hailing companies for up to a month, after multiple instances of drivers getting caught without a license or insurance. The drivers risk jail. For Airbnb, officials will have the right to force their way into homes to check whether residents were renting them out illegally. Reuters' Fathin Ungku and Jeremy Wagstaff report.

here

Kraft bid spurs Unilever into speedy value review

Unilever sought to show shareholders it can go it alone after rejecting Kraft Heinz's $143 billion takeover offer, with the promise of a swift, far-reaching review. This should be completed by early April and could lead to asset sales and cost cuts, a source close to the Anglo-Dutch company told Reuters. Simon Jessop and Pamela Barbaglia report.

here

A wanted man in India, Vijay Mallya sees no grounds for extradition

Vijay Mallya, the one-time billionaire who co-owns the Force India Formula One team, told Reuters Alan Baldwin in an interview that Indian authorities had no grounds to extradite him from Britain and he would not be leaving. India asked Britain to extradite Mallya to face trial after the liquor and aviation tycoon was charged with conspiracy and fraud over a loan to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines. here

Reuters photo of the day

1 of 74

here

The body of a migrant lies on a beach in Sabratha, Libya. The bodies of at least 74 migrants washed up on the beach after someone stole the engine of their inflatable boat and left them adrift on the water. (here) REUTERS/Stringer