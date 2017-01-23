Do what we want or we'll tell Trump about you

U.S. airlines have long maintained that it's too hard to compete with Gulf carriers such as Emirates and Etihad because they enjoy an unfair advantage. Are they looking for the magic of a White House tweet to fix that? "We look forward to briefing... Donald Trump and his new administration on the massive, unfair subsidies that the UAE and Qatar give to their state-owned Gulf carriers."

Divide and bicker

Reuters' Scott Malone spoke to protesters from this weekend's marches against Donald Trump as well as his supporters. If those chats are any indication, life after the presidential inauguration is going to bring more division, not unity.

Lira problems

Reuters' Ceyda Caglayan reports from Istanbul on how the crumbling lira is putting pressure on Turkish retailers as the economy slows. "In my 46-year career, it's the first time I'm having trouble paying my rent, utilities and salaries," said Tekin Acar, founder of a cosmetics chain that bears his name. "I've put all my income from other businesses into this, I've increased capital but it isn’t enough. I'm not George Soros, this is it for me."

Blackstone gets ready to spend on Asian real estate

The asset manager plans to raise a record $5 billion or more to invest in property in Asia, Reuters reports exclusively. This includes boosting investments in assets such as warehouses and shopping malls in China, India, Southeast Asia and Australia.

Reuters photo of the day

She makes it look easy

Serena Williams serves against Barbora Strycova at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter