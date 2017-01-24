About that Washington Monument inauguration shot

It was a simple caption: "A combination of photos taken at the National Mall shows the crowds attending the inauguration ceremonies to swear in U.S. President Donald Trump at 12:01 p.m. (L) on January 20, 2017 and President Barack Obama on January 20, 2009, in Washington, DC." The photos lit up social media and unsettled the White House over the weekend. Reuters photographer Lucas Jackson explains how he got this past weekend's shot.

Reopening NAFTA could revive debate over what makes a car 'American'

Some of the most popular and profitable vehicles sold in the United States by Detroit's automakers are imported from Mexico, a reality that highlights the risks for the auto industry as the Trump administration pushes to overhaul trade policy. Reuters' Bernie Woodall reports.

The Guardian considers Rupert

Britain's Guardian newspaper is considering switching to a tabloid format and outsourcing printing to a rival such as Rupert Murdoch's News UK as one of a series of options to cut costs, sources told Reuters.

Thinking out loud about life after TPP

A more protectionist United States under President Donald Trump could push Asian countries more quickly toward their own regional trade alliances, Thailand's central bank governor told Reuters. China almost certainly would be part of such arrangements, if Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob's comments are anything to go by.

Do you know who I used to be? Ban Ki-moon!

It's not just the accusations of corruption within his family that's making it hard for former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to come off as a viable presidential candidate for South Korea. Several public-relations gaffes are doing their share too. Reuters looks at the tough time that Ban is having trying to look like the sort of candidate you would elect to run a country.

Reuters photo of the day

Rooster beauty contest

Owners pose with their roosters during a rooster beauty contest ahead of Lunar New Year, in Shunde, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer