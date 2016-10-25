Reuters photo of the day

Starving

Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is suffering from severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

U.S. takes aim at cyber attacks from connected devices as recalls mount

The Department of Homeland Security is working with businesses to develop ways to protect Internet-connected devices from hackers who harness their strength to mount major cyber attacks. Experts tell Reuters' Joseph Menn that many of the devices would never be fixed and that the security threat posed by the "internet of Things" would get worse.

'Siri, catch market cheats': Wall Street watchdogs turn to A.I.

Artificial intelligence programs have beaten chess masters and TV quiz show champions. Next up: stock market cheats. Two exchange operators plan to launch artificial intelligence tools for market surveillance and officials at a Wall Street regulator tell Reuters they are not far behind. Executives hope computers with humanoid wit can help them catch misbehavior quickly.

Negative tone of White House race sours young voters

Reuters/Ipsos polling shows that Americans aged 18 to 34 are slightly less likely to vote for president this year than their comparably aged peers were in 2012. Some political scientists worry that this election could scar a generation of voters, making them less likely to cast ballots in the future.

AT&T investors weigh new growth, risks with Time Warner deal

AT&T shareholders who have profited for most of 2016 from owning a major telecommunications provider with a strong dividend yield are now tied to a controversial media acquisition that comes with new growth potential but also fresh risks.

U.N. chief could win South Korean presidency, but contest would be bruising

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is the odds-on favorite to be the next president of South Korea - if he wants the job - thanks to high name recognition, a clean reputation and what is seen to be a lackluster field of rivals. But that would cast Ban into a political arena far more bruising than the genteel give-and-take of global diplomacy to which he is accustomed, exposing his family, finances and career to intense scrutiny.

Clearing the 'Jungle' of Calais

A Reuters 360 video project provides 360-degree views of the tearing down of the refugee camp near the English Channel.