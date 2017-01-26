'The hateful point of view of America'

President Trump's plan to temporarily stop receiving refugees and suspend visas for people from some North African and Middle East countries is encountering a spirited response. "The president needs to know he's an absolute fool for fostering this kind of hostility in his first few days," said a New Jersey pastor involved in refugee relief efforts. One Syrian refugee, speaking from Syria, said (here) Trump's plan "reflects the hateful point of view of America, it reflects enmity, in fact it reflected enmity to all humanity."

here

The cost of sheltering illegal immigrants

Trump's attempt to strip municipalities of federal dollars for shielding illegal immigrants threatens $2.27 billion in annual funds for the nation's 10 largest cities, a Reuters analysis of federal grants found. See this graphic on the risk that "sanctuary cities" face. (here)

here

How insurers want to remix Obamacare

U.S. health insurers are proposing to Republican lawmakers the ways they want to dismantle, change and keep parts of the Affordable Care Act. Reuters' Caroline Humer and Susan Cornwell look at the process.

here

This land is your land – because you're not getting a bonus

Zimbabwe is offering residential land to government employees in lieu of annual bonuses, union officials say. The proposal suggests the cash squeeze gripping the country is unlikely to ease this year. Here's the problem: most plots lack basic amenities such as roads, electricity and sewage, making them difficult to settle on or sell.

here

Hungary faces foie gras frustration

Millions of Hungarian geese that would have been force-fed grain before being slaughtered to turn their livers into foie gras have met their ends in a massive cull to stifle an outbreak of bird flu. This has doubled the price of the delicacy and caused some frustration. As Reuters' Krisztina than notes, "for most Hungarians, nothing beats the traditional roast foie gras served cold in its own lard with onions."

here

Reuters photo of the day

The graduate

here

Members of Palestinian National Security Forces take part in a graduation ceremony for young Palestinians who participated in a military training program, in Jericho. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman